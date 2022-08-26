Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season

The best sibling superhero show on Netflix has just been renewed for the fourth and final time, as per an announcement by the streaming platform.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of 'The Umbrella Academy' will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes" said Steve Blackman, who is the series creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

Netflix has yet to reveal an episode count for Season 4, but multiple industry sources say that the final season will likely be shorter than the 10-episode seasons the show has done previously. Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" aired on Netflix in June, Season 2 aired in 2020 and Season 1 debuted in 2019.

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all reprise their respective roles in Season 4 and additional casting is to be announced sometime later.