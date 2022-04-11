Twitter is divided over Will Smith's Oscars ban, fans call decision ‘racist’

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:42 am

Related News

Twitter is divided over Will Smith's Oscars ban, fans call decision ‘racist’

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts decided to ban Will Smith for 10 years from all its events after he slapped Chris Rock on stage last week

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:42 am
Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards concluded on Sunday, 27 March, live from the Dolby Theatre. Photo: Reuters
Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards concluded on Sunday, 27 March, live from the Dolby Theatre. Photo: Reuters

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts announced their decision to ban Will Smith from all its events (including the annual Oscars ceremony), on Friday night. Since then, Will has responded to the ban, accepting the Academy's decision. His fans, however, believe it to be too harsh. 

Many took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. A few even called it racist, citing examples of how other, white actors, have still not been pulled up by the Academy for their inappropriate behaviour.

"I really feel like people have been waiting to catch Will Smith slipping for YEARS and now is their chance to crush him. A decade-long ban is nuts," wrote a fan. "The ten-year ban they gave Will Smith feels very 'make a lesson of this Black person'," commented another.

Another felt the ban was too long and too severe. "Sexual harassers and creeps from all over Hollywood will be awarded for their behaviour but one slap gets Will Smith a decade-long ban. He isn't in the right but it's telling that *this* is the action that received a big punishment."

Another wrote, "I'm sorry but this is racism at its finest. The Oscars didn't ban John Wayne after he tried to attack Sacheen Littlefeather, they haven't banned a single f**king paedophile or sex offender but they're quick to ban Will Smith."

"The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from 8 April, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the Academy announced on Friday, through an official statement.

Will, 53, will keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in King Richard.

Will Smith / Chris Rock / Oscar ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance