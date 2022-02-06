‘Tinder Swindler’ con artist banned from Tinder

Splash

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

‘Tinder Swindler’ con artist banned from Tinder

The documentary was released on Wednesday, 2 February 2022

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 02:33 pm
Shimon Hayut. Photo: Collected
Shimon Hayut. Photo: Collected

Shimon Hayut, the man investigated in the Netflix documentary 'Tinder Swindler', has been banned from the popular dating app Tinder. 

He is accused of catfishing women. He poses as 'Simon Leviev', son of Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev, on the dating app before defrauding them.

The documentary was released on Wednesday, 2 February 2022. Hayut was still found active on Tinder at the time. Despite a ban from Tinder,  he still has an active account on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers. 

In an Instagram story posted on Friday, Hayut said he was preparing to tell his version of the story. He deleted the story later in the afternoon.

In 2019, Hayut served five months of a 15-month sentence at an Israeli prison. He conned women into giving him money by claiming his life was in danger. 

The film was directed by Felicity Morris, famed for Don't F*** With Cats - another popular documentary on Netflix.

Tinder / Tinder Swindler / Netflix documentary / Shimon Hayut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

1h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

3h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

2h | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

17h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

20h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

20h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia