‘Tinder Swindler’ con artist banned from Tinder

Shimon Hayut, the man investigated in the Netflix documentary 'Tinder Swindler', has been banned from the popular dating app Tinder.

He is accused of catfishing women. He poses as 'Simon Leviev', son of Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev, on the dating app before defrauding them.

The documentary was released on Wednesday, 2 February 2022. Hayut was still found active on Tinder at the time. Despite a ban from Tinder, he still has an active account on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers.

In an Instagram story posted on Friday, Hayut said he was preparing to tell his version of the story. He deleted the story later in the afternoon.

In 2019, Hayut served five months of a 15-month sentence at an Israeli prison. He conned women into giving him money by claiming his life was in danger.

The film was directed by Felicity Morris, famed for Don't F*** With Cats - another popular documentary on Netflix.