Three new Star Wars movies on the way

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 11:30 pm

Three new Star Wars movies on the way

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 11:30 pm

It has been announced that two new Star Wars movies will begin production, with details on a third one to follow. Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, made the announcement at a Star Wars celebration event in London

James Mangold, who directed Logan, and Dave Filoni, who co-created The Mandalorian TV series and directed 2008's computer animated blockbuster Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will oversee the two new movies.

Kennedy said that Mangold's movie will "tell the tale of the first Jedi to wield the Force and harness it as a liberating power in an era of chaos and oppression", while Filoni's film is about "the escalating war between the Imperial Remnant and the fledgling New Republic" and will "close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series".

The third movie, which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has been rumoured for a while, but it seems to have been plagued by changes in plans and personnel departures. Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in Obaid-Chinoy's film, which will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and will tell the story of rebuilding the New Jedi Order and the powers that rise to tear it down.

The recent history of Star Wars film development has been tumultuous, with separate projects overseen by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reportedly shelved, and another from the director of Thor: Love and Hunger and co-writer of 1917, Taika Waititi, still in development.

 

