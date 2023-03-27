Manoj Pramanik recently starred in the government funded film 'Birkonna Pritilata', directed by Pradip Ghosh. Manoj played the role of revolutionary leader Ramakrishna Biswas, a central character in the movie. The actor had been preparing for this role for quite a while, and had to deeply study the character.

"There is a difference between theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge. I have known about this person for a long time, but playing him on screen, I tried to understand the character even more deeply. The risks and excitement, when playing great historical characters, go hand in hand," he said.

"People already know the outcome of these stories, so you have to keep that in mind as well. The audience is always the final judge. After the release of the movie, response from the audience has been good. Many have appreciated my performance through social media."

The actor has also starred in the highly talked about Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel'. The film is currently being shown in theatres abroad, which has Manoj quite excited.

"If you are associated with such international movies, your acting career will prosper. I am looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to it when it is released in Bangladesh," he said.

"I have been working with Farooqi Bhai for a long time, and he makes quality films. This movie is widely being discussed. So there is a lot of pressure. If you perform well, you will earn a lot of praise for it. But if you're not up to the mark, you will have to endure a lot of negativity. I am receiving great responses from expats for Shonibar Bikel so far."

Manoj rose to fame by starring in various TV dramas and movies. Hej has been working as a full-time actor since 2014. Some of his notable dramas include 'Phul Photanor Khela', 'Kotha Chilo', 'Mon Bole Jabo Jabo', 'Sir er Meye', 'Bhoirobi', etc.

Manoj has also starred in movies such as 'Operation Sundarban', 'Manusher Bagan', 'Mission Extreme', and 'Iti Tomari Dhaka'.

Manoj studied Theater and Performing Arts from Rajshahi University. He currently teaches at the Department of Film and Media Studies,Kazi Nazrul University. He also works as a producer. In 2021, he launched the production company 'Monopachitra'. So far they have created two web films: 'Ekjon Tela Poka' and 'Jay Jay Din.'

Presently, Manoj is focusing on both his careers equally. "I enjoy acting and teaching. I want to progress in both avenues. I want to live up to people's expectations of me."