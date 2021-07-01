Negative comments demotivate me: Manoj Pramanik

Manoj Pramanik. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Manoj Pramanik won the hearts of the audiences by acting in two different characters in the television drama Laboni last Eid. He had appeared in several dramas and films before it. From all his works, it is evident that he is one of the popular actors of this generation.

He is also a teacher of the Department of Media and Business Studies at the Jatiyo Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University.

A few days ago, he discussed various issues including his work in an interview with The Business Standard.

He started with his works for the upcoming Eid. He said, "I am acting in a TV feature film Sahasika directed by Tanim Rahman Angshu where my main co-artist is Tanjin Tisha. I will appear in several Eid dramas too."

Manoj is also very busy with another project. Fourteen students of the Jatyio Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University's Department of Media and Film Studies are making 14 short films. He is working as a creative producer for the project. The short films will be broadcast on two television channels on the coming Eid. An OTT platform will also show them.

Speaking about the characters of several of his films, he said, "I acted in a digital film while I was in university. It was a character of a madman wandering the streets. Then I came to Dhaka and did various kinds of characters. Lastly, I worked as a son of a boatman in Dipankar Dipan's Operation Sundarbans. That boy later becomes a robber."

"I played the role of a teacher in Nurul Alam Atik's Manusher Bagan. I also played the role of a militant in Mission Extreme directed by Sunny Sanwar. The film has not been released due to the pandemic. These are all big-budget films. I hope the viewers will like them when they are released," he added.

Manoj Pramanik was born and raised in the northern district of Naogaon. He studied at Rajshahi University. He came to Dhaka to work as an assistant director. He worked with Amitabh Reza Chowdhury for some time. He desired to be a director. But he is now a full-time actor.

"I could never determine the goal of my life. I was always confused. I could not figure out whether I will do acting, teaching at a university, be a director or something else. I tried to think a lot but I couldn't decide what my goal was. So, I gave myself up. I act upon my immediate impulses. Now I don't think so much about these," said Manoj.

He said people knew him first through an advertisement for Grameen Phone. Then he did an advertisement for the Close Up Kache Asar Golpo series. He also acted in two dramas of that series. He reached out to a wider audience with all these.

Manoj gained popularity with the dramas Phul Photaner Khela, Kotha Hobe To, Laboni and film Iti, Tomarai Dhaka.

His students also enjoy his works and popularity as much as he does.

Manoj said, "I love my students very much. I get a lot of energy when they praise me. However, in the beginning, they thought I am a star who appears on TV. But they came to reality. Now we have grown a teacher-student relationship between us. Now, they criticise my work and give advice."

However, Manoj becomes a little upset when he hears any criticism. He feels bad when something negative happens. "I feel that nothing is happening to me. What have I done in my life?" he said his feelings about negative criticism.

Manoj grew up in the village. He still misses the village terribly. He said, "If I could do all my work from the village, I would stay there for the rest of my life. I have come to Dhaka only for my work. I think that the intense peace of the village cannot be found anywhere else in the world."

He has already passed 12-13 years of his career. What are his feelings and achievements in this long time?

"It is the greatest joy for me that I am doing what I always wanted to do. Many people love me. That is also a great achievement. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I don't care whether I get an Oscar or buy cars or not. There is nothing happier than to be good without hurting anyone," Manoj answered.