Tanvin Sweety returning to stage after 13 years

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 12:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Actress Tanvin Sweety was a regular in the theatre circuit. Then her patronage of the stage dipped due to the demanding schedule of TV dramas. She is also an active entity in the political arena.

Tanvin is making her grand return to the stage after a 13 year hiatus and will be seen in the new stage play. On 1 July, Tanvin will be seen donning a new avatar in the play called 'Pohela Shorbori'. 

The play is directed by Ramendu Majumdar. It will have two consecutive shows at the National Theatre of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Since 1995, she has been a part of the drama troupe 'Theatre'. 

Tanvin expressed her joy regarding her return to live performance saying, "I have always liked to work on stage. And have been preparing for this role for a long time. I feel really excited about the play finally debuting."

Apart from the aforementioned, she is acting in a TV series called 'Gulshan Avenue-2'. A few days ago, she also filmed for a project named 'Mike'.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

