Slogans that told the tale

Illustration: TBS

The recent anti-discrimination movement by the students, quite literally spread like wildfire. It was a slow brew of course but eventually it became so big that it was impossible to stay away from it. It was everywhere, from social media to the streets and the chants that came along were deafening.

Now chants or slogans are powerful weapons for any protest or movement for rights. They carry only a few words but convey messages which can prove to be much larger than life. Some among them stand out more than the other, which lingers away even after the storm ends and the dust settles.

So here are a few of those slogans that defined the movement and can still be heard while walking the cityscape.



Quota na Medha?

Medha, Medha

This is one of the first chants to strike the people and truly ignite the fire of the entire protest. This conveys the essence of where everything began. When the government announced the new quota distribution system, the student community was infuriated because public sector jobs saw 56% quotas across various categories. It posed a near impossible challenge for those who did not fall under any quota category and had to rely on their sheer merit. That is when the quota reform movement began with demands that valued merit over anything else.



Ami Ke Tumi Ke

Rajakar Rajakar

Ke Boleche Ke Boleche

Shoirachar Shoirachar

This occurred once more during the initial phase of the quota reform movement when the prime minister defended the newly implemented quota system by insinuating that the protesters were descendants of 'Rajakars.' This accusation deeply angered the students, leading them to adopt the slogan in their protests, emphasising their commitment to merit-based recruitment, even if it meant being labeled as enemies of the war.

Lakho Shohider Rokte Kena

Deshta Karo Baaper Na

This is yet another example of people rising against the unjust. As the protest slowly reached its peak and as it was becoming more restless; the government still remained unfazed and determined to stick to the new quota system. The justification given by them was rather fallible and it seemed as though they were doing what they wanted with the country at that point because they could with abuse of power. The protesters sent a clear message through this slogan to tell the authorities that the country belongs to no individual but to the people whose independence came at the cost of millions of lives.



One Two Three Four

Sheikh Hasina is a Dictator

The former slogan was followed by this one, as the violence and crackdown began running rampant striking fear on the people. The way the protest and movement was handled by the government and the law enforcement, was disgruntling without a doubt and cutting off the internet in the country added an extra layer. All of this was being done in order to silence the voice of the thousands. This was a dictatorial move and was called out to be the same. This slogan got so big in fact that the BBC had to include it on their news.



Bhoy Pele Tumi Shesh

Rukhe Daraley Bangladesh

Every movement or uprising, when it becomes violent and the attempts to silence the people becomes evident, needs something that inspires them through those tough times. Something they will need to keep their heads held high regardless of what danger may loom over their heads. This is the slogan that inspires that bravery. The spirit to keep fighting for the right and just despite how much blood needs to be shed.