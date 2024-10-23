Body of bus driver killed during student movement exhumed from grave in Faridpur

Map of Faridpur district
Map of Faridpur district

The body of bus driver Shamsu Molla, who was killed on 5 August during the anti-discrimination student-led movement in Faridpur, has been exhumed from his grave. 

The body was exhumed today (23 October) from Alipur Cemetery and sent to the morgue of Faridpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Md Tanmoy Islam, assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of Faridpur, said, "On 12 September, the senior judicial magistrate court ordered the exhumation and autopsy of the body of Shamsu Molla. Based on this order, the body was exhumed and arrangements were made for the autopsy."

"During the exhumation, executive magistrates and other officials from the district administration, police, and family members of the deceased, including his son Mahmudul Islam Raju, were present," he added. 

On 5 August, during the anti-discrimination student movement, bus driver Shamsu Molla was shot and killed in the Thana Mor area of Faridpur town. 

Following the incident, his wife Meghla Begum filed a murder case with Kotwali police station. 

The case named former bridge minister Obaidul Quader and several hundred unidentified people from the Awami League and its affiliate organisations as the accused.

