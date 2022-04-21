Siam-Puja’s ‘Shaan’ to get grand release this Eid

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 11:45 am

Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Courtesy
Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Courtesy

National award-winning actor Siam Ahmed and Puja Cherry's highly anticipated action flick "Shaan" is set to hit theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr. 

The film also stars Misa Sawdagar, Don, Nader Chowdhury, Taskeen Rahman, Syed Hasan Imam, Champa and Aruna Biswas in pivotal roles. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The action part of the film is directed by popular Bollywood's Abbas Ali Moghul, who has worked in prominent Bollywood films including Dear Zindagi, MS Dhoni, and Aashiqui 2 among others. 

Siam Ahmed in Shaan. Photo: Courtesy
Siam Ahmed in Shaan. Photo: Courtesy

The film will be released in all the major cinema halls in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts on the occasion of Eid.

The film will hit all the branches of Star Cineplex, Blockbuster in Jamuna Future Park, Shyamoli Cineplex, Modhumita and Anando cinema hall in Dhaka. 

Shaan will also be released in Chattogram's Silver Screen and Sugandha cinema hall, Bagura's Madhubon and Khulna's Shonkho and Liberty hall among other halls outside the capital.

