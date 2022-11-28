Siam: I will certainly pursue law one day

Siam Ahmed. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Siam Ahmed has starred in many popular movies of late, most recently appearing in Raihan Rafi's 'Damal', a film centered around the Swadhin Bangla Football Team.

Siam plays the role of a professional football player. He was already good at playing football and acting in it came naturally to him. The film has received favorable reviews since its release in late October.

"I am personally pleased with the response I am getting from the audience. The movie discusses the Liberation War and the sport. Such story-driven narratives are not always readily accepted by the audience."

For Siam, 2018 was a turning point in his life. This was the year he transitioned into a movie star from being a drama actor. Many of his contemporaries did the same, but were unsuccessful in their attempt. There was thus a lingering concern among his fans whether Siam would achieve success as a movie actor.

Siam, however, dispelled all doubt with a successful debut in the movie 'Poraman 2', which was also directed by Raihan Rafi. Eventually he began signing new films and began solely concentrating on movies.

He also recently starred in the film 'Operation Sundarban'.

"Operation Sundarban is an action film. I worked very hard on my role. The Covid-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges when we were shooting, but everyone put in their best effort and it was ultimately finished beautifully. I'm happy with how the audience responded to my performance. I had never acted in an action movie before."

Playing so many different roles, actors sometimes find themselves blurring the lines between a character and their real personality. But that does not apply for Siam though.

"I may have spent the entire day in character when acting, but by the time I get home at night I revert back to myself when I am with the family. It is not problematic for me at all."

Siam will also be starring in two new movies 'Antarjal' – slated for release in January – and 'Adventure of Sundarbans' – to be released in February. He has high expectations from both.

"I don't think there are many good movies in the pipeline right now. It is very alarming. Furthermore, all the good films are released around the same time. If there was more time between each release, there wouldn't be a drought of good releases in the industry."

The actor has also signed on to star in the Indian movie 'In the Ring'. The film will begin shooting in March of next year in Kolkata.

Prior to becoming an actor, Siam was studying to become a lawyer. He passed the bar in England. During the initial phase of his acting career, Siam also started his practice in a chamber. But he can no longer manage time for it, due to his busy acting schedule.

"Perhaps not as many people wouldn't have known me If I pursued a career in law. However, I do enjoy the work. Presently I just don't have the time to devote to my legal profession, but there is no doubt I will pursue it some day."