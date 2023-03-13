Shazam 2's TV trailer spoils big cameo

Splash

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

Shazam 2's TV trailer spoils big cameo

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:35 pm
Shazam 2&#039;s TV trailer spoils big cameo

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is scheduled for release on Friday, 17 March, but a major cameo in the movie has already been spoiled by DC's own marketing. 

A new TV ad spoils what could end up being one of the more surprising moments of the movie. Director David F Sandberg confirmed the presence of spoilers on his Twitter, warning fans to stay away from TV ads. He wrote, "Well there's some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don't be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually."

[SPOILER ALERT] Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman appears in the latest television ad for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The final seconds of the ad reveals Wonder Woman walking away from Zachary Levi's Billy Batson saying, "Stick to saving the world, kid," as he's motioning for her to call him. It's unclear how large of a role Gadot will play in Shazam 2.

Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman's future in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU is up in the air right now. Following Gunn and Safran's takeover, reports surfaced saying the new DC leaders decided not to move forward with Wonder Woman 3. While Cavill is confirmed to be out as Superman, the same can't be said for Gadot's Wonder Woman just yet. 

In January, Gunn said, "We've talked to Gal [Gadot]. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that."

Shazam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 