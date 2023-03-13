Shazam 2's TV trailer spoils big cameo

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is scheduled for release on Friday, 17 March, but a major cameo in the movie has already been spoiled by DC's own marketing.

A new TV ad spoils what could end up being one of the more surprising moments of the movie. Director David F Sandberg confirmed the presence of spoilers on his Twitter, warning fans to stay away from TV ads. He wrote, "Well there's some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don't be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually."

[SPOILER ALERT] Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman appears in the latest television ad for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The final seconds of the ad reveals Wonder Woman walking away from Zachary Levi's Billy Batson saying, "Stick to saving the world, kid," as he's motioning for her to call him. It's unclear how large of a role Gadot will play in Shazam 2.

Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman's future in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU is up in the air right now. Following Gunn and Safran's takeover, reports surfaced saying the new DC leaders decided not to move forward with Wonder Woman 3. While Cavill is confirmed to be out as Superman, the same can't be said for Gadot's Wonder Woman just yet.

In January, Gunn said, "We've talked to Gal [Gadot]. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that."