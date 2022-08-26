Aquaman and Shazam sequels push back release dates

According to a report on Deadline, the release dates of both blockbusters have been pushed back considerably. 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods,' starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, will now be coming to theatres on 17 March 2023.

The continuing shakeup at Warner Brothers has also pushed the release date, again, for the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' to 25 December, 2023

These announcements come on the heels of major cancellations like 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob!: Holiday Haunt' as well as the widely discussed removal of animated series from the HBO Max streaming platform due to the merger of the company with Discovery+.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the second-quarter earnings call of 2022, that cancelling "Batgirl" was done to "bring Warner back and produce great high-quality films" with the overall being to "protect the DC brand."