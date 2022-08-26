Aquaman and Shazam sequels push back release dates

Splash

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 01:12 pm

Related News

Aquaman and Shazam sequels push back release dates

These announcements come on the heels of major cancellations like ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ as well as the widely discussed removal of animated series from the HBO Max streaming platform due to the merger of the company with Discovery+. 

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 01:12 pm
Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Zachary Levi as Shazam. Photo: Collected
Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Zachary Levi as Shazam. Photo: Collected

According to a report on Deadline, the release dates of both blockbusters have been pushed back considerably. 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods,' starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, will now be coming to theatres on 17 March 2023.

The continuing shakeup at Warner Brothers has also pushed the release date, again, for the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' to 25 December, 2023

These announcements come on the heels of major cancellations like 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob!: Holiday Haunt' as well as the widely discussed removal of animated series from the HBO Max streaming platform due to the merger of the company with Discovery+. 

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the second-quarter earnings call of 2022, that cancelling "Batgirl" was done to "bring Warner back and produce great high-quality films" with the overall being to "protect the DC brand."

 

Aquaman 2 / Shazam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

3h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

4h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

6h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

17h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

17h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

20h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches