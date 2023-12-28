Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore reveals she battled cancer

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore reveals she battled cancer

The veteran, known for her roles in Satyajit Ray’s “The World of Apu”

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

The cinema icon and her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, appeared in the latest episode of Johar's celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan".

In the episode, which dropped on Disney Hotstar on Thursday, Johar said he wanted Tagore to play the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in the movie released in August.

"I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana (Azmi) ji in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn't say yes. but it is a regret I have," the filmmaker said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tagore, 79, said she didn't want to take a risk during the pandemic as she was not vaccinated.

"This is at the height of Covid. They hadn't really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn't know about the vaccine, we were not vaccinated. You know, (it was) after my cancer. So, they didn't want me to take that risk," she said.

Tagore, however, did not reveal the details of her battle with cancer.

The veteran, known for her roles in Satyajit Ray's "The World of Apu", "Devi" and Hindi movies such as "Kashmir Ki Kali", "Aradhana", "Amar Prem" and "Chupke Chupke", said not doing Johar's movie is a regret. She hopes to collaborate with the filmmaker in future.

"It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together," Tagore said.

Earlier this year, Tagore made a return to acting with the family drama "Gulmohar", co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film, directed by Rahul V Chittella, was released on streaming service Disney Hotstar.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore / Veteran actor / Sharmila Tagore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

2h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

3h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

8h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

2h | Videos
Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

19h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

8h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

20h | Videos