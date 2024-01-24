Indian actress Sharmila Tagore pays courtesy call on PM

BSS
24 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 07:34 pm

Indian actress Sharmila Tagore pays courtesy call on PM

Sharmila Tagore paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on 24 January. Photo: PID
Sharmila Tagore paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on 24 January. Photo: PID

A delegation of artistes led by eminent Indian film actress Sharmila Tagore today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon marking the Dhaka International Film Festival.

Sharmila arrived in Dhaka on 19 January to attend the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival as the special guest.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues regarding film.

Other delegation members were noted Indian actress and dancer Mamata Shankar, film actress Swastika Mukherjee and film director Sohini Ghosh.

Shahriar Alam, MP, and President of Rainbo Film Society Ahmed Mujtoba Jabal, among others, were present.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker informed newsmen about the meeting.

The film festival, organised by the Rainbow Film Society from 20 to 28 January, is showcasing an array of international films at prominent venues across the capital.

Sharmila Tagore / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

