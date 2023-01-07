Shahid Kapoor OTT debut Farzi to premiere on 10 February

Prime Video's Farzi, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, marks the digital debut of actor Shahid Kapoor. The crime thriller will premiere online on 10 February 2023.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, the web series marks the digital debut of these actors. In the posters released with the date announcement, it shows Shahid as a conman, while Vijay is the law enforcement officer trying to track him down.

The streaming platform released two posters of the actors. The first one asks, "Who is this conman?" #Farzi #FarziOnPrime."

Excited fans dropped fire emojis on the post. One fan wrote, "Shahid Kapoor being badass is all I want to see." Another asked, "Ye post to farzi nahi hai na? (This post is not counterfeit, is it?)"