On Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, Farzi team gives fans a glimpse of his character, shares new video

The actor plays a police officer named Michael on the trail of Shahid Kapoor's con man in the upcoming Prime Video series Farzi. The Farzi team shared a special video on his birthday on Monday

Actor Vijay Sethupathi makes his OTT debut with the web series Farzi. Photo: Collected
Actor Vijay Sethupathi makes his OTT debut with the web series Farzi. Photo: Collected

Amazon Prime on Monday revealed a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi's character from upcoming web series Farzi on the occasion of his birthday. In the show, which marks his debut into web series space, Vijay plays a cop called Michael, who's after Shahid Kapoor's character Sunny, a con artist.

The video gives a glimpse into the life of Michael, a fiery police officer who is hell bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country, and will go to any extent for the same. While the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Sunny, it's hard to ignore his affable antics.

The show sees Vijay sharing screen space with Shahid for the first time. The series, which also stars Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora, will premiere on Prime Video from February 10 in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

At the trailer launch last week, Vijay clarified he doesn't see this as a debut in Hindi industry. "I don't know how to call it a debut as I don't see it as a debut. I did my first film in 2010. It's been twelve years since I debuted as a hero. I've done about 55 films. Every time I do a film, I am like a kid. Be it short form or long form, we are putting the same kind of effort in each and every shot to make the audience interested. I was trying to impress my girlfriend when I was in training school. I was trying to impress the girl whom I loved with every shot I did," he was quoted in a report by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Vijay awaits the release of his Tamil film Viduthalai soon. The film sees him collaborate with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the first time. The project has been shot in two parts and the film also stars Soori.

 

 

