Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' postponed again

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 12:05 pm

Related News

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' postponed again

The film will release in theatres on 22 April. The new release date will avoid a clash with KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office

Hindustan Times
11 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Jersey is slated to release on 22 April. Photo: Collected
Jersey is slated to release on 22 April. Photo: Collected

The release date of Jersey has been postponed by a week to April 22.

The sports drama was earlier set to release theatrically on 14 April. The film had seen a postponement in its release date earlier as well in December, when it was pushed back due to rising Omicron cases.

It was originally slated to release on December 31. The film features actors Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. 

By postponing the date, Jersey, which was delayed multiple times in the past, has avoided a clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF: Chapter 2. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.

Jersey is produced by film producers Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtham also helmed the original National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred Nani in the lead. Speaking with Pinkvilla last year, Nani praised Shahid, "I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character."

Shahid, who will work with his Pankaj in Jersey, recently spoke about how he thought he wouldn't be an actor and people didn't know whose son he was. Speaking at the launch event for the second trailer of the film, Shahid had said, I didn't think I could become an actor because most of the people were not aware that I am my dad's son."

He had added, "Because my parents were separated, and I didn't use to live in Bombay, I came here very late. My mother was a single mom, and I was a little older while Ishaan (Khatter) was very young. I never told anyone as well (about being Pankaj's son). So I didn't know if people would accept me or not."

jersey / Shahid Kapoor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance