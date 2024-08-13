Miley named youngest Disney legend

13 August, 2024, 12:05 pm
On 11 August, Miley Cyrus became the youngest person ever to be named a Disney Legend during the D23 event in Anaheim, California.

The 31-year-old pop star, known for her iconic role as Hannah Montana, teared up as she accepted the honour, recalling her journey from her Disney Channel debut in 2006. 

Reflecting on her past, Cyrus said, "A little bit of everything has changed, but at the same time, nothing has changed at all." She dedicated the award to her fans and the character that launched her career, proudly stating, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana." 

Disney CEO Bob Iger praised Cyrus, noting her enduring impact on the company's legacy.
 

