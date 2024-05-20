Selena Gomez starrer ‘Emilia Pérez’ receives nine-minute long standing ovation at Cannes

Selena Gomez at Cannes 2024. Photo: Collected
Selena Gomez at Cannes 2024. Photo: Collected

Selena Gomez took the spotlight at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with her Saint Laurent off-the-shoulder neckline gown and as one of the recipients of the longest-standing ovation so far. 

Selena Gomez starrer 'Emilia Pérez' received a nine-minute long standing ovation.

The cast of the Spanish-language musical drama, including Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, became emotional.

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress was seen teary-eyed during the standing ovation, while Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez embraced each other in a hug. 

Director Jacques Audiard had described the movie to Variety in an interview as an "opera libretto in four acts." due to the musical aspect of the drama.

