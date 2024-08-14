Director Anonno Mamun expresses frustration over film industry leaders

Bangladeshi film director Anonno Mamun took to his Facebook profile today (14 August) to express frustration with the current leaders of the film industry, criticising their lack of responsibility.

He points out that despite all the cinema halls being closed for a month, the leaders are not concerned about the families affected by this situation.

"On 6 August, a group of leaders held a celebratory rally at FDC while the student community was busy cleaning the streets and managing traffic. Meanwhile, another group of leaders is preoccupied with who was in the Awami League first and who will grab which position. This is their true nature: one group steals, and the other comes back to loot again," he wrote.

Mamun supports the current government leadership, noting that the person in charge of the country understands and addresses the concerns of ordinary people.

"The top leaders of all parties have understood this and remained silent, but some minor leaders are busy with their schemes," he added.

He further said, "Esteemed leaders of the film industry, I urge you to think about the cinema halls. Without films, where will you practice your leadership?"