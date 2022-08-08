Puja Cherry, ABM Sumon starrar 'Hridita' ready for theatrical release

Puja Chery and ABM Sumon starrar &quot;Hridita&quot; is set to get theatrical release on 7 October. Photo: Collected
Popular actor Puja Cherry and ABM Sumon starrar government granted film "Hridita" is all set to hit the theatres on 7 October.
The film has been adapted from veteran writer Anisul Hoque's romance novel of the same name.

The writer unveiled the first look of Puja Cherry as Hridita during a Facebook live on Saturday.

"I couldn't hold back my tears while writing the most emotional scene of the film," shared Anisul Haque.

Directed by Ispahani Arif Jahan, the film also stars Manosh Bandyopadhyay, and Saberi Alam among others in pivotal roles.

