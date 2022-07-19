Qazi Anwar Hussain wanted me to play Masud Rana: ABM Sumon

Splash

Mina Musharat Mim
19 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 11:16 am

Related News

Qazi Anwar Hussain wanted me to play Masud Rana: ABM Sumon

From shooting above enormous mountains to capturing action sequences in the Nevada desert and the Pacific Ocean, Sumon said he was thrilled by the experience

Mina Musharat Mim
19 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 11:16 am

Masud Rana is a fictional character created by novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain in 1966 and has featured in 468 books. Hussain created his series of adult spy-thrillers, also titled Masud Rana, modelled after the James Bond series of novels by Ian Fleming. 

The novel series is a mainstay of contemporary Bangla literature and has a massive fan following. Although Hussain started the series, he did not write most of the stories. A group of ghostwriters were employed to produce all the new Masud Rana novels.

Tall, toned muscles, chiselled jaw; this is the collective image in the mind of the readers of the Masud Rana novels. Rising moviestar ABM Sumon, who possesses all the aforementioned attributes, has been cast in the shoes of Masud Rana, in director Asif Akbar's spy action-thriller MR9.

ABM Sumon. Photo: Courtesy
ABM Sumon. Photo: Courtesy

In fact, late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain, who passed away in January of this year, wanted Sumon to play the iconic character.

The Business Standard reached out to ABM Sumon to learn more about him and his behind-the-scenes stories of shooting MR9, the joint venture production between Bangladesh and USA that also stars renowned Hollywood actors in pivotal roles.

ABM Sumon has always been passionate about maintaining a well-sculpted physique. Sumon has been a gym rat since his school days, but conversely, had zero intention of pursuing a career in modelling or acting.

"I was perhaps in class 8 or 9 when I enrolled in a gym. The thought of starting my career in modelling never crossed my mind until a gym owner and friend in 2012 advised me to try my luck in modelling," recalled ABM Sumon. 

Sumon was soon given the opportunity to make his acting debut in the film 'Ochena Hridoy', released in 2015.

"Ochena Hridoy was not just my debut film, it was also the debut film for the director and the lead actress."

ABM Sumon. Photo: Collected
ABM Sumon. Photo: Collected

Sumon spoke about being cast as the protagonist of MR9, which also stars Hollywood actors Michael Jai White, Frank Grillo and Matt Passemore. 

"Asif Akbar's father was the producer on my first film. When Asif decided to direct MR9, he visualised me as Masud Rana," said Sumon. 

Even though he already had a soft spot in the director's heart he still had to go through an auditioning process with Hollywood talent scouts.

"A team of Hollywood experts came to Bangladesh in 2019, to select the protagonist of MR9," recalled Sumon. "They liked me both in terms of physique and mannerisms. In fact, the writer of the Masud Rana series, Qazi Anwar Hussain, also wished for me to star as Masud Rana in MR9."

ABM Sumon was given the role almost immediately after the audition. Shooting however came to a halt almost as soon as it started. Due to the pandemic, the production had to wait two years before they could resume.

The highly anticipated film also stars Indian actor Sakshi Pradhan, who won MTV Splitsvilla season 2 in 2018, next to ABM Sumon.

Filming of the movie just wrapped up recently, and spanned locations in both Bangladesh and the US. From shooting above enormous mountains to capturing action sequences in the Nevada desert and Pacific Ocean, Sumon said he was thrilled by the experience.

ABM Sumon and Michael Jai White. Photo: Courtesy
ABM Sumon and Michael Jai White. Photo: Courtesy

Sumon currently has a couple of films in the pipeline. He completed shooting for 'Antarjal', which also stars Bidya Sinha Mim and Siam Ahmed, among others. 

Sumon's last appearance was as a police officer in the 2017 film 'Dhaka Attack'. 

"I take careful consideration before I engage in a project because I believe quality matters over quantity," said ABM Sumon.

ABM Sumon / Masud Rana / MR9

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

23h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

45m | Videos
How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

1h | Videos
Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

2h | Videos
Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership