Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' charges TK37000 for a tablecloth

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 01:26 pm

Related News

Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' charges TK37000 for a tablecloth

Twitter doesn't look impressed with the price of products available on Priyanka Chopra's newly launched homeware brand, Sona Home

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 01:26 pm
Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra, who recently launched her new Indian homeware lineup Sona Home is under fire for keeping the prices of the items in the collection 'exorbitantly high'. Many people took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express disappointment and shock. 

According to their website, their 'Panna' Collection has a tablecloth that is priced at around ₹31,000 (around TK37,000)! They also have a dinner set collection - 'Sultan'. On the website, a cup and saucer set is priced around ₹5,300 approximately (USD 68), and Chutney Pots, (a set of 6) are priced around ₹15,000 approximately (USD 198).

Looks like the price list didn't go down well with netizens. In reaction, they started a hilarious thread on Twitter. One user wrote, "I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR". Another user wrote, "Sona home is beautiful and I was down to splurge on it bc I've been wanting new dinnerware but $60/per plate. Miss Chopra, you crazy."

On 23 June, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news of Sona Home. launch. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Launch day is here! I couldn't be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."

Priyanka Chopra / Sona Home

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

2h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

‘The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative’

5h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

2h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

15h | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation