Preserving, flourishing, practicing 'Bhaoyaiya' songs stressed

BSS
21 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:43 pm

Mayor Mostafa suggested the cultural organizations to expand healthy cultural practices involving young generations, to eliminate militancy, terrorism and extremism from this soil

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Cultural personalities at a function here last night stressed properly preserving, flourishing and practicing 'Bhaoyaiya' and other folk songs to revive the past glory of rich Bengali culture, heritage and social values.
 
They put special importance on enriching Bengali culture through strengthening cultural movement, frequently arranging cultural programs and popularizing Bengali culture to build a more human and peaceful society.
 
They came up with the emphasise while addressing the inaugural function of a two-day "Rangpur Divisional 'Bhaoyaiya' Festival- 2022" organised by Rangpur divisional unit of cultural organization 'Bhaoyaiya Angon' at Town Hall auditorium in the city.
 
Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa attended the discussion followed by enjoying 'Bhaoyaiya' songs as the chief guest.
 
President of Rangpur divisional unit of 'Bhaoyaiya Angon' Harun Ar Rashid presided over the discussion while its General Secretary Ranjeet Kumar Roy delivered a welcome speech.
 
Executive Member of Bangladesh Shilpokola Academy and noted theater personality Biplob Prasad, President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rezaul Islam Milan, 'Bhoayaiya' researcher Md. Siraj Uddin and writer-researcher Anwarul Islam Raju addressed as special guests.
 
Chairman of the central committee of 'Bhaoyaiya Angon' Salma Mostafiz and its founder and Executive Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman spoke as guests of honor.
 
Earlier, veteran 'Bhaoyaiya' artist Radha Rani Sarker inaugurated the 'Bhaoyaiya' Festival by releasing balloons at the office premises of Rangpur divisional unit of 'Bhaoyaiya Angon' in Engineer Para area of the city at 4:30 pm.
 
A colourful rally participated by 'Bhaoyiya' composers, lyricists, artists and organizers from all eight districts in Rangpur division was also brought out on the city streets.
 
The speakers said 'Bhaoyaiya' songs have an incredible influence on developing the civilization, culture and lifestyle of people on the Brahmaputra basin in this region comprising greater Rangpur, Assam and West Bengal and adjoining areas.
 
Mayor Mostafa suggested the cultural organizations to expand healthy cultural practices involving young generations, to eliminate militancy, terrorism and extremism from this soil.
 
"We have to conduct more research and proper preservation of 'Bhaoyaiya' songs that have been playing a vital role in restoring lost social values in building a culturally healthier nation alongside entertaining millions of people," he said.

