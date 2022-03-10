Pete Davidson to star as fictional version of himself in a comedy series

Pete Davidson, a long-time cast member of Saturday Night Live, is starring in his own comedy series based on his own life.

Davidson is set to star in the project, tentatively titled Bupkis, which he is co-writing with long-time collaborator and friend Dave Sirus and Judah Miller.

The show, which has been compared to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, is anticipated to represent Davidson's real-life story with an R-rated narrative.

Lorne Michaels will act as the producer. It will be executive produced by Davidson, Sirius and Miller as well as Broadway Video's Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

Davidson is currently on a leave from SNL while he is filming the Miramax horror thriller 'The Home.'