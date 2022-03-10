Kim Kardashian reveals if Kanye West and Pete Davidson will feature on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been a rather public and messy affair. The saga has seen Kanye trying to win his ex wife back by delivering a literal truckload of roses and threaten Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson both on social media and in his new music video. Amidst all this, Kim has largely remained silent. In a new interview, the reality show star says the silence is deliberate as she has no plans to talk about Kanye in public.

Kim and her family were seen on the popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show ran for 20 seasons before ending last year. The Kardashian-Jenner clan will now be seen in a new reality show simply titled The Kardashians.

Speaking to Variety about the show and how it will portray Kim and Kanye's relationship, she said, "The thing is, I just believe in being positive and speaking highly. I would never say anything negative about the father of my children, and I think we both ultimately want the same goals. I will, as of now, and hopefully always, take the high road."

However, Kim added that the show will portray an accurate picture of their relationship and how they fell out. "I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better. And it's not that I'm trying to just put out one thing in the world and not share – there are definitely moments where I've been tested myself. Things might take a turn, and then they always get back to good. And I would probably share that, but we haven't gotten to those episodes yet, and I would never say anything without communicating first and having that open dialogue," she added. Kim also added that her boyfriend Pete Davidson may also appear on the show.

Kim had married rapper Kanye West in 2014. They have four children together- daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Kim filed for divorce in February last year citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised on 2 March with Kim declared legally single.