Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski 

Comedian Pete Davidson and English-born American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly seeing each other, New York City-based weekly celebrity and entertainment magazine Us Weekly reports.

The development went viral on the internet world hours after the unverified gossip Instagram account username "DeuxMoi" posted that the two were seen out in Brooklyn over the weekend in New York City, holding hands.

"Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source told Yahoo Finance, noting the two are "in the very early stages [of dating], but both really like each other."

Neither Ratajkowski nor Davidson have commented on the rumours yet.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

Davidson, meanwhile, last dated Kim Kardashian for nine months and their breakup was reported in August.

DeuxMoi added in a new post this evening that multiple saw the two together at a restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The original user who submitted the sighting to DeuxMoi claimed they were "holding hands" and Davidson was handsy.

Ratajkowski recently spoke on her podcast with Julia Fox that she does not envision herself in a traditional relationship with a man again after her breakup.

"The main thing I would want from a relationship is emotional support, and men are having such a hard time giving that to women," she said.

"I can't really imagine wanting that with someone else and having this traditional family structure.

"I want an emotional partner who can help me feel good about myself daily."

She added, "I don't know, I'm obviously in a particular place in my life, but I can't imagine a man doing that. So I'm like, 'Why would I ever have a relationship again?'"