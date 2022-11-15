Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski 

Splash

TBS Report 
15 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 12:07 pm

Related News

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski 

TBS Report 
15 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 12:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Comedian Pete Davidson and English-born American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly seeing each other, New York City-based weekly celebrity and entertainment magazine Us Weekly reports.

The development went viral on the internet world hours after the unverified gossip Instagram account username "DeuxMoi" posted that the two were seen out in Brooklyn over the weekend in New York City, holding hands.

"Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source told Yahoo Finance, noting the two are "in the very early stages [of dating], but both really like each other."

Neither Ratajkowski nor Davidson have commented on the rumours yet. 

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. 

Davidson, meanwhile, last dated Kim Kardashian for nine months and their breakup was reported in August.

DeuxMoi added in a new post this evening that multiple saw the two together at a restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday. 

The original user who submitted the sighting to DeuxMoi claimed they were "holding hands" and Davidson was handsy.

Ratajkowski recently spoke on her podcast with Julia Fox that she does not envision herself in a traditional relationship with a man again after her breakup. 

"The main thing I would want from a relationship is emotional support, and men are having such a hard time giving that to women," she said. 

"I can't really imagine wanting that with someone else and having this traditional family structure. 

"I want an emotional partner who can help me feel good about myself daily."

She added, "I don't know, I'm obviously in a particular place in my life, but I can't imagine a man doing that. So I'm like, 'Why would I ever have a relationship again?'"

Pete Davidson / KIm Kardashian / Emily Ratajkowski / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday