People will not back down without bringing a change: Farooki

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:41 pm

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

People of the country will not back down from protests without bringing a change, said filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki today (2 August).

"Long live freedom! Let's restore democracy and win back our democratic rights! It's now or never!" he said in a post on social media platform Facebook.

"This is Bangladesh today!! Nothing looks more beautiful than people's resistance! 

Those who think this movement is just about a job, you're living in a fool's paradise: Farooki

"Students gave you time to change your stance with clear 9 points demands. You didn't respond positively. You rather made mockery of investigation by filing police reports where you mentioned no one was killed by police. Out of 267 (conservative counting), no one was killed by police! Are you kidding with people by inventing narratives to suit your agenda?" he added.

"That's how people responded today. And the slogans are changing too! People will not back down without bringing a change!" he further added.

