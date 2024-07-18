Those who think this movement is just about a job, you're living in a fool's paradise: Farooki

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said those who think this movement is just about a job, are living in a fool's paradise. 

Like many other entertainment industry figures, Farooki also cleared his stance on Wednesday (17 July) through a Facebook post about the ongoing quota protest and said, "Pay attention to all the slogans. You'll see that this movement is about equal dignity for citizens."

"It is about not living as third-class citizens in our own country. It is to remind those in power that they are not the owners of this country. The real owners are the people. This movement is also a message against the state ignoring the people," he added. 

He further said the term public servant is quite appropriate and elected representatives or any government-paid officials should always be addressed by this term. 

"This movement is trying to remind those public servants that they are accountable to us," he said. 

The director also clarified due to his health issues he wasn't able to comment on the matter sooner. 

He also mentioned how he deleted a status regarding the quota protest a while ago which led to further backlash. 

"Many have written on online media portals and on social media accusing me of being an agent and staying silent for that reason. The problem with social media is that you have to prove who you are every day!" he said. 

 

