Noishobde Ekattor: A story without words

Jointly organised by British Council Bangladesh and Dhaka Theatre on 9 March at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, the production based on the Liberation War featured 15 artists with disabilities hailing from eight divisions in Bangladesh

The narrative of the story was brought to life through the body language of the actors, and the music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
The narrative of the story was brought to life through the body language of the actors, and the music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Morshed Mia was born with a limp. He has been deprived of many opportunities in life because of his disability. 

"Negligence for people like me, who are physically challenged, starts from home. Whenever there is a social gathering, our parents try to hide us from the guests. They feel a little uncomfortable introducing us to the world," said Mia.

But on 9 March, he was one of the stars of the play 'Noishobde Ekattor' at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Based on the Liberation War of Bangladesh, Mia shared the stage with 14 other actors with physical disabilities. But their various conditions could not hold them back, the talented cast had the audience caught in a trance throughout the entirety of the drama. 

Jointly organised by British Council Bangladesh and Dhaka Theatre, as part of the DARE (Disability Arts Redefining Empowerment) programme, the production, featuring only artists with disabilities from eight divisions, was a celebration of Bangladesh's 50th year of independence and the British Council's 70th anniversary in the country. 

The play was directed by Ramesh Meyyappan, a Glasgow-based playwright known for incorporating circus techniques, puppetry and illusion in his works.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

In the beginning, the beauty of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) was highlighted in the play. It showed villagers living in peace, but underneath it all, the people were deprived of their civil rights. 

On 7 March, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's iconic speech set in motion the struggle for Bangladesh's freedom. The message took time to reach rural areas, but eventually, the wind of rebellion blew far. On the night of 25 March, the Pakistani Army attacked and killed many Bangalees, which resulted in an all-out war. Shedding blood, sweat and tears, Bangladesh is liberated after nine months.

We all know this story of the Liberation War, Naishabde Ekattor does not add anything new to this narrative. But the entire story is told without a single line of dialogue, making this a very unique experience. The story was brought to life through the body language of the actors, and the music.  

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

We have all seen various photographs of the brutality of the invading forces, the play made those photographs come to life on stage. The ferocity of the Pakistani invaders and the helplessness of the Bangalees came across brilliantly.

"When the significance of Bangladesh's name was explained to me, I finally understood the passion behind the history. The depiction of pain and suffering by this bold cast is truly unparalleled," said Meyyappan, adding, "I would like to ask the audience to come and see future stagings of the show. By coming to see them you will give these groups of people an opportunity to use their voice, taking us closer to a future where all voices are heard."

