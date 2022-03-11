After the grand premiere, Gunin out in theatres today

'Gunin' powered by Shajgoj, directed by Gias Uddin Selim will be released on 11 March in local theatres. This is the first time that Chorki is releasing any content in cinema halls before releasing it on OTT.

The premiere of the movie 'Gunin' was also quite unusual. The whole event was arranged like it was the wedding ceremony of the two protagonists of Gunin - Rabeya-Ramiz (Pori Moni & Sariful Razz respectively)

The ceremony took place on the afternoon of 9 March at Chef's Table Courtside on Madani Avenue in Dhaka. The actors arrived on the wedding stage borne on a palanquin.

Pori Moni and Sariful Razz at the premiere of Gunin. Photo: Courtesy

Afterwards the filmmaker and Chief Operating Officer of Chorki Redwan Rony provided a welcome speech. Then the editor of Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman spoke. Neel Hurerzahan hosted the event.

Dilara Zaman, Iresh Jaker, Mostafa Monwar, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Jhuna Chowdhury and other film crew were present on the occasion. Employees of Shajgoj, Bkash, Chorki and other journalists were present as well.