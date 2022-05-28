No verdict on Friday; Jury deliberations in Depp, Heard case to resume on Tuesday

Splash

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 04:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:27 am

Related News

No verdict on Friday; Jury deliberations in Depp, Heard case to resume on Tuesday

The seven-person jury deliberated for more than two hours on Friday but could not come to a conclusion. They will resume discussions on Tuesday morning after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 04:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:27 am
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: Collected
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: Collected

Jurors deliberating the dueling defamation claims from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard adjourned on Friday without delivering verdicts, leaving the resolution in the widely watched six-week trial to next week.

Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued ex-wife Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

The seven-person jury deliberated for more than two hours on Friday but could not come to a conclusion. They will resume discussions on Tuesday morning after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom for closing arguments in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., 27 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom for closing arguments in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., 27 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters

"Mr. Depp experienced persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse by Ms. Heard," attorney Camille Vasquez said in closing arguments on Friday.

She said Heard's allegations of abuse by Depp, including a sexual assault with a liquor bottle, were "wild, over-the-top and implausible" and had ruined his reputation in Hollywood and among fans.

"We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard says he is," Vasquez said.

Heard lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, in his closing argument, reminded jurors of explicit text messages from Depp to friends or associates.

In one, Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead and "would fuck her burnt corpse."

"This is a window into the heart and mind of America's favourite pirate," Rottenborn said. "This is the real Johnny Depp."

At the center of the legal case is the December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in the Washington Post, in which she made the statement about domestic abuse. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

Actor Amber Heard talks with her legal team in the courtroom during ex-husband Johnny Depp&#039;s defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., 27 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Actor Amber Heard talks with her legal team in the courtroom during ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., 27 May, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

"Your key question to answer is 'does the First Amendment give Ms. Heard the right to write the words she wrote?" Rottenborn told the jury. "You cannot simultaneously uphold the First Amendment and find in favor of Johnny Depp."

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming "The Rum Diary" and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

Over six weeks of proceedings, jurors have listened to recordings of the former couple's fights and seen graphic photos of Depp's bloody finger.

Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle that cut off the top of his finger during an argument in 2015. Heard denied injuring Depp's finger and said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle.

The testimony was livestreamed widely on social media, drawing large audiences to hear details about the couple's troubled relationship.

Once among Hollywood's biggest stars, Depp said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp's lawyers filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

Top News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

18h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

18h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

19h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

14h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

14h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

19h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products