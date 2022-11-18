Miss World Bangladesh returns

The biggest beauty pageant in the world, Miss World, is set to return to Bangladesh since the last time it was held in 2019, a press conference by its organisers yesterday announced.

Held by this year's official franchise of the show, Omicon Entertainment and organising partner Asiatic 3sixty, the press event announced the launch of registration for the competition.

"Through this competition, we're looking for role models, not just models," said Mehdi Hasan, Chairman of Omicon Entertainment and Omicon Group.

"We are looking for someone who can carry the flag of Bangladesh at the international level," said Neville Ferdous Hasan, the managing director of Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited.

"I was the winner in 2017. It was not a simple task. After this, a lot of changes occurred in my life." the first Miss World Bangladesh, Jessia Islam, who spoke at the press conference, said.

Iresh Zaker, the deputy managing director of Asiatic 3sixty, and Morshed Alam, managing director of Mindshare, were also present.

People interested in participating can register through Miss World Bangladesh's Facebook page or official website.