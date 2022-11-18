Miss World Bangladesh returns

Splash

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Miss World Bangladesh returns

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:18 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The biggest beauty pageant in the world, Miss World, is set to return to Bangladesh since the last time it was held in 2019, a press conference by its organisers yesterday announced. 

Held by this year's official franchise of the show, Omicon Entertainment and organising partner Asiatic 3sixty, the press event announced the launch of registration for the competition. 

"Through this competition, we're looking for role models, not just models," said Mehdi Hasan, Chairman of Omicon Entertainment and Omicon Group. 

"We are looking for someone who can carry the flag of Bangladesh at the international level," said Neville Ferdous Hasan, the managing director of Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited. 

"I was the winner in 2017. It was not a simple task. After this, a lot of changes occurred in my life." the first Miss World Bangladesh, Jessia Islam, who spoke at the press conference, said.   

Iresh Zaker, the deputy managing director of Asiatic 3sixty, and Morshed Alam, managing director of Mindshare, were also present. 

People interested in participating can register through Miss World Bangladesh's Facebook page or official website.

Miss World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

25m | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

1h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

23h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

14h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

16h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'