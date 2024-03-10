Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic wins the 71st Miss World crown

Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic is the 71st Miss World. The 24-year-old won the Miss World crown today in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. She competed against contestants from 115 countries. Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor. While Krystyna bagged the coveted title, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was crowned the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant by Karolina.

Who is Krystyna Pyszková?

Krystyna Pyszková is a student, volunteer, and international model. The 24-year-old is studying for two degrees in both Law and Business Administration while working as a model. She founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and continues to support the work there. According to Miss World Organisation, Krystyna's proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the Transverse flute and the violin and has a passion for Music and Art having spent nine years in an Art Academy.