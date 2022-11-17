Miss World Bangladesh 2022: Open for applicants

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 04:15 pm

Miss World Bangladesh 2022: Open for applicants

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh chapter of Miss World 2022 was officially announced through a press meet at Dhaka on Thursday (17 November).

The platform is looking for women who have goals of spreading positivity and the message of happiness all over the world with their works, read a media release.

Representatives of Miss World Bangladesh's official franchise Omicon Entertainment and organising partner Asiatic were present at this event. Engineer Mehedi Hasan, Chairman of the Omicon Group, Ferdous Hasan Neville, Managing Director of Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited, Iresh Zaker, Deputy Managing Director of Asiatic 360, Morshed Alam, Managing Director of Mindshare were among the special guests of the event.

Engineer Mehedi Hasan officially announced the launching of the competition. He introduced the main jury panel members, Sadia Islam Mou and Sara Zaker to the audience.

Former winners of Miss World Bangladesh, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and Jessia Islam also shared their experiences of the past years.

The winner of this year's Miss World Bangladesh 2022 pageant will get a chance to represent Bangladesh on the global platform to be held in 2023.The competition resumed this year after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic. The online application process is already underway. Interested candidates can easily register by visiting Miss World Bangladesh Facebook page or official website: www.missworldbangladesh.com.

