Memorable quotes from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

After several weeks of trial filled with sordid details and significant testimonies from the witnesses, a Jury announced a verdict in favour of Johnny Depp.

Laurel Anderson

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former marriage counsellor, a clinical psychologist, said Heard initiated fights to prevent Depp from leaving at any cost, stemming from her fear of abandonment.

"It was a point of pride to Heard, if she felt disrespected, to initiate a fight," Anderson said. "If he was going to leave her to de-escalate a fight, she would strike him to keep him there. She would rather be in a fight to keep him there."

Aderson said that the former couple engaged in "mutual abuse" but Depp was always been "more controlled."

Shannon Curry

The forensic psychologist told jurors she believed Heard suffered from both "borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder."

Borderline personality refers to a disease of instability, Dr Curry said, marked by "a lot of anger, cruelty toward people less powerful and attention seeking" and behaviors "driven by an underlying fear of abandonment".

Dawn Hughes

A witness for Heard, clinical and forensic psychologist Hughes testified that the actor's allegations of emotional and physical abuse were legitimate.

"Looking at the coercive control," Hughes said, "the obsessive jealousy, the possessiveness, the sexual violence, the choking behavior, the threats to kill, those are all, as I stated, very significant and often found in cases of lethal domestic violence."

Kate Moss

Supermodel Kate Moss who dated Johnny Depp from 1994 to 1998 had made a virtual appearance, during the closing days of the ceremony. Heard had mentioned Kate Moss's name during the case and recalled a rumored incident about Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs in the 1990s.

Kate Moss rejected the rumour.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," she said. "There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back."

Moss said, "He (Johnny Depp)came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention".

Johnny Depp

Messages sent by the Pirates of the Caribbean star included graphic insults of his ex-wife.

In one instance, Johnny was inquired about a 2013 text exchange with the British actor Paul Bettany which included: "Let's burn her. Let's drown her before we burn her."

Depp v Heard

Depp said he had remained sober for much of the relationship with Heard but had relapsed after getting clean from a prescription opioid addiction in 2014. Heard said Depp could transform into a "monster" under the influence of when intoxication.

Aligning with Heard's description, Depp was revealed to have written: "Amber and I have been absolutely perfect … I have locked my monster child away in a cage deep within and it has worked."

Depp testified that he has never "never struck Ms Heard in that way, nor have I struck any woman in my life".

Instead, Depp recalled locking himself in a bathroom in order to avoid physical confrontation.

"It could begin with a slap, it could begin with a shove. It could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head," he testified. "She has a need for conflict, she has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere."

Jurors were played recordings of fights, including one in which Heard admitted to "hitting" Depp.

"You didn't get punched. You got hit. I'm sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not fucking deck you. I fucking was hitting you."

Heard later apologized.