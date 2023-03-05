Mahfuj- Bubly feature in upcoming film Prahelika

Popular actor Mahfuj Ahmed returned to acting only last year after a hiatus. No sooner than he returned to shooting, Mahfuz paired up with actress Shabnam Bubly for Chayanika Chowdhury's upcoming movie 'Prahelika'. The release date is yet to be announced but the first song of the romantic movie has already been uploaded on Bongo's Youtube and fans have been jamming to the track ever since its release on 27 February.

The song 'Megh er Nouka Tumi, Tomaay Urabo Akash e' is lyricised by Asif Iqbal. Imran and Konal laid down the vocal tracks for the song. The two actors have been in high praise of the track since its release. "I feel like I've fallen in love again after hearing the song. I just can't seem to get it out of my head!" said Mahfuj about the gripping love song.

Konal, one of the artists of this song, said, "Since the release of the song, I have been getting a great response. I express my gratitude to the lyricist, composer, producer and artists of the song."

Pantho Shahriar wrote the script and the dialogues of the movie Prahelika. They wrapped up shooting just a few days ago. The production company has stated that the release date of the movie will be finalized soon.