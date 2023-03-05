Mahfuj- Bubly feature in upcoming film Prahelika

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:33 am

Related News

Mahfuj- Bubly feature in upcoming film Prahelika

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:33 am
Mahfuj- Bubly feature in upcoming film Prahelika

Popular actor Mahfuj Ahmed returned to acting only last year after a hiatus. No sooner than he returned to shooting, Mahfuz paired up with actress Shabnam Bubly for Chayanika Chowdhury's upcoming movie 'Prahelika'.  The release date is yet to be announced but the first song of the romantic movie has already been uploaded on Bongo's Youtube and fans have been jamming to the track ever since its release on 27 February.

The song 'Megh er Nouka Tumi, Tomaay Urabo Akash e' is lyricised by Asif Iqbal. Imran and Konal laid down the vocal tracks for the song. The two actors have been in high praise of the track since its release. "I feel like I've fallen in love again after hearing the song. I just can't seem to get it out of my head!" said Mahfuj about the gripping love song.

Konal, one of the artists of this song, said, "Since the release of the song, I have been getting a great response. I express my gratitude to the lyricist, composer, producer and artists of the song."

Pantho Shahriar wrote the script and the dialogues of the movie Prahelika. They wrapped up shooting just a few days ago. The production company has stated that the release date of the movie will be finalized soon.

Prahelika

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

1h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

50m | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

17h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

19h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale