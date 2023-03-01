Bongo BD releases 'Prahelika' ost Megher Nouka

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:24 am

Last year veteran actor Mahfuz Ahmed returned to acting after a long hiatus. His first project upon return is the Chayanika Chowdhury-directed movie 'Prahelika'. Shabnam Bubli stars opposite him in the cinema, which wrapped up production a little while back.

A song from the movie dropped on Bongo BD's YouTube channel on the evening of 27 February. The song titled 'Megher Nouka' has been penned by Asif Iqbal. Renowned vocalist Imran tuned and composed the song. He also jointly sang the song with Konal.

Since its release, the performers have been showered with praise from the audience. Mahfuz told The Business Standard, "I am in love with the song. Can't get it out of my head."

Bubli said about the song, 'I feel the same excitement about the release of this song I feel before the release of a movie."

Asif Iqbal, the lyricist of the song, said, "I tried to write the song with a lot of emotion and sincerity. Imran-Konal has done a great job. I am satisfied".

"Since the release of the song, I have been getting great responses. I express my gratitude to the lyricist, composer, producer and artists of the song, "said Konal, one of the artists of this song.

Pantha Shahriar wrote the story and dialogues of 'Prahelika', which was produced under the banner of Rangan Music. The production company told TBS that the release date of the movie would be finalised soon.

