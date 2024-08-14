Luck runs out for Lucky

The recently resigned Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Liaquat Ali Lucky, has taken the media by storm. Having led the organisation for 13 years, various allegations of malpractice on his tenure are now emerging.

In the wake of the month-long student protests, numerous activists have started to voice their concerns about injustices, including publicising allegations of malpractice against Liaquat.

A demonstration was held on 12 August demanding the resignation of Liaquat, the same day he had handed in his resignation. Liaquat had only shared that the reason behind his resignation was for personal reasons.

Liaquat Ali Lucky had reportedly not come to office since the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

Accusations against Liaquat date back years which consist of corruption, nepotism, and more.

According to a Prothom Alo media report, the former Director General abused his power, interfering in the recruitment process of staff at the Shilpakala Academy. In 2022 he had allegedly recruited eight people, seven of whom did not pass the test.

He has also been accused of misusing funds.

According to a report from Prothom Alo, in 2022, a budget was provided for the cleaning of Shaheed Minar. Even though the event was withdrawn, Liaquat celebrated his birthday using public funds, accommodating 300 people.

According to a worker of Shilpakala Academy, Liaquat would abuse his power and use the administration system to his own benefit.

He further revealed that Liaquat Ali Lucky often made decisions without consulting the executive council of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Liaquat, who served as the Director General for an unprecedented seven terms starting from 7 April, 2011,

has been the longest-serving head in the institution's history.

According to a report by New Age, Liaquat faced criticism for dismissing the federation's general secretary, Kamal Bayezid, in 2022. Allegations had surfaced of Liaquat's embezzled funds and malpractice, prompting the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate in 2022.

"Many of us in the theatre community have long spoken out against Liaquat Ali Lucky's irregularities," said Kazi Toufiqul Islam Emon, founder of the theatre group Prachyanat. He added, "It's detrimental to the theatre scene when one person holds both the Director General positions of the Bangladesh Group Theater Federation and the Shilpakala Academy."

"Liaquat Ali Lucky's dual roles at the highest levels of both the Shilpakala Academy and the Group Theatre Federation created significant obstacles for the theatre community," said theatre group 'Bottola' CEO Kazi Roksana Ruma.

"Irregularities were rampant under his leadership, yet he continued to cling to his position at Shilpakala, which we opposed. We believe reforms are necessary to improve the institution's work."

She added, "We are calling for a thorough investigation into all the allegations against Liaquat, including those related to his conduct as the head of the Group Theatre Federation."

Although the federation has been inactive for years, reports of Liaquat's malpractice persist. Theatre workers have long appealed for a democratic election process to revitalise the federation, but these efforts have been ignored.

Ruma also expressed concern about the disconnect between the 'Path Natok Parishad' and the people, noting that the organisation has failed to take a stand on issues affecting the common people.

Ruma believes these organisations have been operating in alignment with party interests, focusing more on financially motivated events rather than the development of theatre and arts in Bangladesh.

"We are advocating for a democratic transformation of these institutions, where active theatre practitioners take the lead, free from political influence. Theatre must reconnect with the people," she concluded.