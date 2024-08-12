Liaquat Ali Lucky resigns as Shilpakala DG

In the wake of the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the subsequent fall of the former government, several heads of public organisations, including universities, Bangladesh Bank, and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, have resigned from their long-held positions. Among them, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) for over a decade, stepped down on 12 August.

It has been reported that Lucky submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs earlier on Monday. Appointed on 7 April , 2011, Lucky's tenure was extended seven times, with the latest extension in March of 2023, making him the longest-serving Director General in the institution's history.

