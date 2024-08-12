Liaquat Ali Lucky resigns as Shilpakala DG

Splash

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

Liaquat Ali Lucky resigns as Shilpakala DG

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 03:31 pm
Liaquat Ali Lucky resigns as Shilpakala DG

In the wake of the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the subsequent fall of the former government, several heads of public organisations, including universities, Bangladesh Bank, and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, have resigned from their long-held positions. Among them, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) for over a decade, stepped down on 12 August.

It has been reported that Lucky submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs earlier on  Monday. Appointed on 7 April , 2011, Lucky's tenure was extended seven times, with the latest extension in March of 2023, making him the longest-serving Director General in the institution's history.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Liaquat Ali Lucky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

22h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

6h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

10m | Videos
DBA alleges massive irregularities against Shibli and Khairul Commission

DBA alleges massive irregularities against Shibli and Khairul Commission

40m | Videos
Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Fire at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Fire at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

1h | Videos
Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

2h | Videos