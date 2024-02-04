Shilpakala Academy DG Liaquat Ali Lucky receives 'Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Award'

04 February, 2024
Last modified: 04 February, 2024

Shilpakala Academy DG Liaquat Ali Lucky receives &#039;Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Award&#039;

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, has received the "Dancer Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Award".

The award was presented at a ceremony at the National Theater Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday (3 February), reads a press release.

The Bangladesh Dancers Association organised the award ceremony on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of the country's pioneering dancer Bulbul Chowdhury.

