Shilpakala Academy DG Liaquat Ali Lucky receives 'Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Award'
Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, has received the "Dancer Bulbul Chowdhury Lifetime Award".
The award was presented at a ceremony at the National Theater Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday (3 February), reads a press release.
The Bangladesh Dancers Association organised the award ceremony on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of the country's pioneering dancer Bulbul Chowdhury.