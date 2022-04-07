'Love Trip' starring Jovan and Tisha to stream this Eid

Splash

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 02:26 pm

Jovan and Tisha in Love Trip. Photo: Courtesy
The Eid-special drama, "Love Trip" starring Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Tanjin Tisha, will be aired on the CMV YouTube channel.

The upcoming drama revolves around two strangers Moin and Survi, played by Jovan and Tisha, who meet during their train trip from Dhaka to Chattagram.

Written by Sohail Rahman, the tele-fiction is produced by Mohidul Mohim.

"During her trip Tisha's character falls under the clutches of treachers who make her unconscious and steal all of her belongings including her mobile. Then Jovan comes to her rescue," shared Mohidul Mohim.

"The story will, later on, unfold unexpected twists and turns," he added. 

