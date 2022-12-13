Liaquat Ali Lucky shares his vision behind 19th Asian Biennale Bangladesh

Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and chief coordinator of the 19th edition of Asian Biennale Bangladesh shared his vision behind this year's show.

"We have done something new to make it a little stunning. The decoration for the overall arrangement like gate, stage and galleries were designed in such a way that they turned out to be pieces of art," he said. "We have also choreographed two cultural performances attuned to the theme of this year's biennale called 'Home and Displacement'. One is our own experience of dealing with the Rohingya issue and another is the displacement due to the global war situation and its harmful ramifications especially on the worst vulnerability of children and women."

Alongside the exhibition, Shilpakala Academy also produced a documentary on the Rohingya crisis and initiated to hold an international art camp at the premises of the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj.

493 artists from 114 countries are participating at the 19th Asian Biennale Bangladesh.

"Previously the artists from Asia and the Asia Pacific region would participate in the AABB, but from the 15th edition we have opened it for the entire world," said Lucky. "Like previous editions, we urged the artists from the world to participate in the grand art event through the advertisement in internationally renowned magazines especially Art in America and Art Review. So, it became easier for us to attract the global artists and the biennale turned into a truly international art festival."

"What is important to us is that through this biennale, we have got the chance to diffuse our very own artistic senses and cultural strength to the wider world so that the image of Bangladesh is reflected positively into the global spectrum," he added.

The 19th Asian Biennale Bangladesh is dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman instituted Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

"We are trending towards the path of dreams that Bangabandhu showed us. We are branding Bangladesh as a patron of art, literature and culture before the entire world. This is the motto and spirit of the biennale."