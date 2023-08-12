Lebanon bans Barbie for 'promoting homosexuality'

Splash

Reuters
12 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

Lebanon bans Barbie for 'promoting homosexuality'

Reuters
12 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 12:32 pm
Barbie and Ken in the real world. Photo: Collected
Barbie and Ken in the real world. Photo: Collected

Lebanon's culture minister moved to ban the film 'Barbie from cinemas saying it "promotes homosexuality" and contradicts religious values.

Minister Mohammad Mortada is backed by powerful Shi'ite armed group Hezbollah, whose head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has ramped up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, referring in a recent speech to Islamic texts that call for punishing offenders with death. 

Mortada's decision said the film was found to "promote homosexuality and sexual transformation" and "contradicts values of faith and morality" by diminishing the importance of the family unit.

Kuwait followed in Lebanon's footsteps later in the day, saying it had banned "Barbie" and supernatural horror film "Talk to Me" to protect "public ethics and social traditions", the state news agency said. 

Lebanon was the first Arab country to hold a gay pride week in 2017 and has generally been seen as a safe haven for the LGBT community in the broadly conservative Middle East. 

But the issue has come into sharper focus recently, sparking tensions. Mawlawi last year took a decision to ban events "promoting sexual perversion" in Lebanon, understood to refer to LGBT-friendly gatherings. 

In a speech last month, Nasrallah called on Lebanese authorities to take action against materials he deemed to be promoting homosexuality, including by "banning" them.

He said homosexuality posed an "imminent danger" to Lebanon and should be "confronted". In the case of a homosexual act, Nasrallah said in late July, "from the first time, even if he is unmarried, he is killed".

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its 21 July debut.

 

Barbie / Barbie movie ban / Greta Gerwig

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

13h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May