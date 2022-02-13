Launch of Three New Bangla Fonts in Celebration of International Mother Language Day

Splash

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 11:44 am

Related News

Launch of Three New Bangla Fonts in Celebration of International Mother Language Day

The three fonts – Bashundhara 71, Bashundhara 52 and Bashundhara 21 – were inspired by placards, festoons, wall art and banners used in significant Bangladeshi historical moments

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 11:44 am
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Three new Bangla fonts created by Shalim Hossain Saju – a prominent graphic designer and Head of Creative, The Business Standard – were released yesterday at the event 'Chetonar Bornomala' in Bangla Academy, in celebration of International Mother Language Day '22.

The three fonts – Bashundhara 71, Bashundhara 52 and Bashundhara 21 – were inspired by placards, festoons, wall art and banners used in significant Bangladeshi historical moments.

Shalim Hossain Saju. Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
Shalim Hossain Saju. Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Bashundhara 71 was launched by distinguished writer Selina Hossain.

Bashundhara 52 was launched by Bangla Academy Director General and eminent poet, Mohammad Nurul Huda.

Bashundhara 21 was launched by renowned poet Helal Hafiz.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

The fonts are in ANSI and Unicode formats, and are available to download for free at www.bashundharafood.com/bashundhara-fonts

Sponsored by Bashundhara Gura Moshla, the event was organised by Galumgiri Shangha.   

 

Bangla font / International Mother Language Day 2021 / Shalim Hossain Saju

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

16m | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

3h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

3h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

17h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

17h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

17h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places