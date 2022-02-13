Launch of Three New Bangla Fonts in Celebration of International Mother Language Day

Three new Bangla fonts created by Shalim Hossain Saju – a prominent graphic designer and Head of Creative, The Business Standard – were released yesterday at the event 'Chetonar Bornomala' in Bangla Academy, in celebration of International Mother Language Day '22.

The three fonts – Bashundhara 71, Bashundhara 52 and Bashundhara 21 – were inspired by placards, festoons, wall art and banners used in significant Bangladeshi historical moments.

Shalim Hossain Saju. Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Bashundhara 71 was launched by distinguished writer Selina Hossain.

Bashundhara 52 was launched by Bangla Academy Director General and eminent poet, Mohammad Nurul Huda.

Bashundhara 21 was launched by renowned poet Helal Hafiz.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

The fonts are in ANSI and Unicode formats, and are available to download for free at www.bashundharafood.com/bashundhara-fonts

Sponsored by Bashundhara Gura Moshla, the event was organised by Galumgiri Shangha.