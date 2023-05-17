Bangla letterpress font released for use in mobiles, PCs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 07:33 pm

A Bangla letterpress font has been released online, which looks like the typefaces used in old Bangla books.

Subhadip Roy has released the font named 'Subho Letterpress', which is now available for purchase on lipighor.com.

Amor Asad, a user of the font, shared on Facebook, "In the past, printing presses used physical versions of each character, which were inked and pressed onto paper."

He further explained that unlike other Bangla fonts that may appear broken on Kindle, "Subho Letterpress" can be used seamlessly without such issues.

Asad also mentioned that this is the first Bangla letterpress font he has come across. "Although there are many such fonts available in English, I did not find such fonts for Bangla anywhere before."

