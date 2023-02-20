UN Bangla font now in Unicode

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

UN Bangla font now in Unicode

UNDP's initiative to mark International Mother’s Language day

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 06:38 pm
UN Bangla font now in Unicode

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on International Mother's Language day, has launched the Unicode version of the UN Bangla font, with seven different iterations to ease access to internet for Bengali language users.

The Unicode version was launched by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller and Goodwill Ambassador Jaya Ahsan at the agency's office in Dhaka on 20 February, reads a press release. 

The UN Bangla font was first released on 21 February 2020 with a single version for offline use.

"We first launched the font in 2020 as a tribute to the Bengali language. Since the use of Bengali on the internet is on the rise, we decided to launch the Unicode version for everyone. I hope this Unicode version will help uncover new grounds in Bengali writing," said Stefan.

"Now people who write on their cell phones and computers will have more diversity when they write," he added.

UNDP's Head of Communications Md Abdul Quayyum said, "We will soon launch the Bengali version of our UNDP Bangladesh website using this font. All our other publications will use this font as well."

He continued, "Not only UNDP, BUT all other UN organisations will also be able to use this font. It is also open for free public download and use."

The Unicode font package includes seven iterations of the font, including a bold, regular, thin, and light versions of the font with italics.

Senior UNDP officials were also present during the launch.
 

Top News

Bangla font / International Mother Language Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

8h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

14m | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

10h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

23h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits