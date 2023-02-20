UN Bangla font now in Unicode

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on International Mother's Language day, has launched the Unicode version of the UN Bangla font, with seven different iterations to ease access to internet for Bengali language users.

The Unicode version was launched by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller and Goodwill Ambassador Jaya Ahsan at the agency's office in Dhaka on 20 February, reads a press release.

The UN Bangla font was first released on 21 February 2020 with a single version for offline use.

"We first launched the font in 2020 as a tribute to the Bengali language. Since the use of Bengali on the internet is on the rise, we decided to launch the Unicode version for everyone. I hope this Unicode version will help uncover new grounds in Bengali writing," said Stefan.

"Now people who write on their cell phones and computers will have more diversity when they write," he added.

UNDP's Head of Communications Md Abdul Quayyum said, "We will soon launch the Bengali version of our UNDP Bangladesh website using this font. All our other publications will use this font as well."

He continued, "Not only UNDP, BUT all other UN organisations will also be able to use this font. It is also open for free public download and use."

The Unicode font package includes seven iterations of the font, including a bold, regular, thin, and light versions of the font with italics.

Senior UNDP officials were also present during the launch.

