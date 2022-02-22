‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ returns for the 9th season

HBO's colossal hit satirical news show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" hosted by comedian John Oliver has returned for the 9th season on 20 February.

The show has been loved by millions and bagged multiple awards over the last eight seasons for tackling serious issues in the most light-weighted manner with hilarious punch lines.

Each episode of the show sheds light on sensational current affairs. From stating blatant facts about former US President Donald Trump to pointing fingers at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideologies, Oliver has barely spared anyone with his utterly funny yet honest attacks.

John Oliver. Photo: Collected

Since its inception in 2014, the show's popularity has been increasing every year. Even during the pandemic, Oliver continued the show from his own home.

"I don't know to what extent this was surprising to people, that white void was in my home. So, my kids were outside the door. The line between work and family life was about three inches," told Oliver to Collider while sharing his experience of pulling off his show amidst the pandemic.

"I don't know how chaotic people thought it was but it was very, very chaotic. I'd have to stop because a dog barked or my kids barged in wanting to know why the iPad had paused during an episode of Paw Patrol. That was difficult," he joked.

Episodes of 'Last Week Tonight' can be streamed on HBO Max. Clips of the show are available internationally on YouTube every Monday.