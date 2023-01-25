'The Last of Us' scores HBO's largest-ever viewership growth

HBO's 'The Last of Us' became the channel's second-most-watched series premiere in more than a decade. Now, it is reaching an even bigger audience and breaking a new record.

According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, episode two brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

That marks a 22% increase from last week's record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.

Episode two's debut audience is the largest second-week audience growth for an HBO original drama series in the history of the network.

The network also said that after one full week of availability, episode one is now tracking at 18 million viewers, up nearly four from its premiere night audience.

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name that has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.